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Private Dentist Hemel Hempstead Opens Up New Invisalign Consultation Slots From November 2026 at Boxmoor House Dental Practice
7 days ago
Dacorum, England - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Boxmoor House Dental Practice has opened up new Invisalign consultation slots from 10th November 2026 for patients in Hemel Hempstead who are considering teeth straightening. The additional appointments are open to anyone who wants to find out whether clear aligners could be suitable for their teeth. They also give patients an opportunity to ask questions before any decision about treatment is made.