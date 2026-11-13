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PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
8 days ago
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading technology provider powering multi-unit operators across restaurant, retail, and large-scale commerce, today announced that Savneet Singh, the Company’s CEO, will present to institutional investors at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Mr. Singh will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. Eastern...