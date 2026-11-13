undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michigan Fourth In Country In Political Ad Spending In 2026
By Mary Ellen Murphy,7 days ago
(Lansing, MI) – Data from AdImpact shows Michigan had 767-million-dollars in political advertising in the 2026 election cycle, which is the fourth-highest in the U.S. Almost 390-million-dollars of that were spent on the U.S. Senate race, with nearly 290-million spent after the primary from August 5th to November 3rd. The 7th District U.S. House race had the most ad purchases at close to 50-point-five-million-dollars and the 10th District U.S.