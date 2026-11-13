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Author Explores Love, Memory and the Unquiet Ghosts of War in New Historical Saga
By Email,8 days ago
War may end on the battlefield, but for those who survive it, the past can remain painfully present. PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A battlefield can become history. Memory is less easily contained. John Amos’ The Call of the Bugle follows an aging reporter whose lifelong attempt to understand the Charge of the Light Brigade leads him through grief, guilt and a love long buried beneath the weight of memory.