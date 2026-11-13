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Grand Rapids Commissioner Unsuccessful At Ending City’s Flock Contract
By Mary Ellen Murphy,7 days ago
(Grand Rapids, MI) –The city of Grand Rapids will remain under contract with Flock Safety through June 2027 after city commissioner Marshall Kilgore was unsuccessful with a motion to immediately terminate the deal. Kilgore introduced the motion Thursday during a workshop to end the contract along with ending the use of all automatic license plate readers, but no other commissioners backed him. Mayor David LaGrand says he doesn’t want to “leap into the unknown” by ending the Flock contract without conversations about the benefits of the cameras and if there is another service that can address community concerns.