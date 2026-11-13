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Revenue in the Bio Based Paraxylene Market Expected to Exceed $2.19 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand
8 days ago
The Business Research Company’s Bio Based Paraxylene Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035. LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bio-based paraxylene market is gaining considerable traction as industries increasingly seek sustainable alternatives to traditional petrochemical products. This shift is driven by the rising focus on environmentally friendly materials and innovations in renewable feedstock sourcing. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and regional trends shaping the future of this expanding sector.