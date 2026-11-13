undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Life science company OZQA challenges traditional quality management consultancy
7 days ago
OZQA introduces ready-to-implement QMS solutions, a scalable approach to pharmaceutical and biotechnology compliance combining structured quality management systems, digital solutions and accessible professional support. Copenhagen, Denmark - November 13, 2026 - Danish quality and compliance company OZQA is challenging the traditional consultancy model in the life science industry by introducing...