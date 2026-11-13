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Ornate Home Adds Elements International Furniture to Holiday Season Brand Lineup
7 days ago
SANTA ANA, CA - November 13, 2026 - PRESSADVANTAGE - Ornate Home, a furniture and mattress retailer based in Santa Ana, California, has added Elements International furniture to its brand lineup ahead of the 2026 holiday shopping season. More than 2,000 listings from the value-focused whole-home line are now available through the retailer’s online store, arriving as many households prepare to furnish rooms before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.