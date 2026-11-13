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Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic Highlights Advanced Hair Transplant Options for International Patients in Turkey
7 days ago
ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic is highlighting its Hair transplant in Turkey presenting personalised treatment planning, modern hair transplantation techniques, and patient support for individuals experiencing hair loss. With a medical career focused on hair restoration since 1996, Dr. Serkan Aygın and his clinical team offer treatment options designed to address different patterns of hair loss and individual patient requirements.