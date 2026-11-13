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Lynbrook Mayor's Golf Outing distributes $57,000 to community organizations
By Kayla Dechter,7 days ago
The Lynbrook Mayor's Golf Outing continued its tradition of giving back to the community, distributing $57,000 to local organizations and scholarship programs during the village board meeting on Oct. 19, following a record-breaking fundraiser in August. Golf Committee Chairman Jeffrey Greenfield presented the donations alongside committee members, calling this year's...