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AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
7 days ago
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Designated Activity Company (Ireland). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) (GLRE), the ultimate holding company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.