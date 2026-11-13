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Oakland County License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Explains How Treatment and Relapse History Affect Michigan License Restoration
7 days ago
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Drivers seeking to regain their revoked Michigan driver's license often worry that a past relapse or an incomplete treatment record will end their chances before a hearing begins. Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law (https://www.michigandefenselaw.com/blog/treatment-relapse-history-license-restoration/) has released a guide explaining how the Secretary of State evaluates treatment history, sobriety, and past setbacks when deciding a restoration case.