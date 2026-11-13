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Dallas CPA Jeff Badu Shares Year-End Tax Planning Checklist for High-Income Earners and Business Owners
7 days ago
DALLAS, TX - November 13, 2026 - With the calendar year winding down, Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, LLC, is encouraging high-income earners and business owners to review their tax position before December 31. Most strategies that lower a 2026 tax bill must be completed within the calendar year, which makes the coming weeks the practical window for action.