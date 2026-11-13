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Aquatech named as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026
7 days ago
Aquatech, a specialist in sustainable water management, has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026. London, United Kingdom - November 13, 2026 - Aquatech has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.