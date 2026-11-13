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Air Clinic Reports Rising AC Strain from Heat and Storms in Arlington
8 days ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, NOVEMBER 13, 2026 — Prolonged late-summer heat and severe weather can place additional demands on residential air-conditioning systems in Arlington, making existing equipment problems more noticeable. AC repairs may become necessary when systems show reduced cooling, unusual noises, repeated shutdowns, leaks, or other changes in operation. High...