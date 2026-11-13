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Work session Friday with Ottawa County Board of Commissioners
By Mary Ellen Murphy,7 days ago
Ottawa County, MI (WGHN) – The The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meet today at 10:30 at the Fillmoore Street Complex for a work session. On the agenda is the 10-year, $14.6 million master agreement with Axon Enterprise.The sheriff presented the package as a vital replacement for the county’s expiring records system, and it consolidates body cameras, Tasers, digital evidence, and public safety technology into one platform, with an estimated net general-fund impact of $330,000 annually.