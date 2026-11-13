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GJEL Accident Attorneys Highlights San Jose Crash Map Covering 24,133 Reported Collisions
7 days ago
Historical crash data and 20 local reports offer context as San Jose promotes safer driving through fall and winter. SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GJEL Accident Attorneys is highlighting its San Jose Street Safety Atlas during the city's seasonal road safety campaign. The public resource brings together historical crash records, maps and location reports to help residents explore collision patterns on San Jose roads.