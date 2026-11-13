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Shredding the competition: Galion business makes paperwork disappear
By Rhonda Davis,9 days ago
GALION, OH (CRAWFORD COUNTY NOW)—A new business in town is “making the cut” by offering customers shredding services at their doorstep. Mid-Ohio Paper Shredding or MOPS, 5420 Millsboro Road, sends a shredding truck to homes and businesses, destroys documents in the driveway or parking lot while you watch, and then leaves clients with proof – a signed certificate of destruction.
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