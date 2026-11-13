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VSS Capital Partners Wins “Mezzanine Debt - Performance of the Year” at Private Equity Wire 2026 US Awards
7 days ago
VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a private investment firm focusing on tech-enabled lower middle market companies in the business services, healthcare and education sectors, has won the “Mezzanine Debt: Performance of the Year” category at Private Equity Wire’s 2026 US Awards. The annual awards recognize excellence among US private equity fund managers based on fund performance.