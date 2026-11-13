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DeVry University Named a 2026 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace
7 days ago
DeVry University has been named a 2026 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace, recognizing the university’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture where colleagues feel valued, engaged and empowered to grow. The recognition, based on direct feedback from employees, comes as DeVry celebrates 95 years since its founding in Chicago and continues to build a workplace culture rooted in care, collaboration, academic innovation and workforce-focused education.