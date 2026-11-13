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Wolters Kluwer Announces DuPont as Winner of 2026 Legal Innovator Award
7 days ago
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's ELM Solutions business today announced DuPont as the recipient of its 2026 Legal Innovator Award. Recognizing organizations that have transformed legal operations through innovation, operational excellence, and visionary leadership, the award was presented during ELM Solutions user conference, Amplify 2026. "DuPont exemplifies how legal data...