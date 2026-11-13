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Truck driver accused of killing mom, 2 young sons in crash as they were heading to airport
By Gabe SwartzAkim Powell,9 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A truck driver in Missouri is accused of killing a mother and her two young sons in a crash as they were heading to the airport. Eldar Skander, 39, was charged Tuesday with three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 35-year-old Olga Sorbalo and her sons, 9-year-old Luis Sorbalo and 6-year-old Samir Sorbalo.