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Alabama Football 2026 vs. Vanderbilt: Previewing the Commodore Defense
By Brent Taylor,8 days ago
Unfortunately for the Commodores, their defensive performance this year hasn’t been any better than what they’ve put on the field on offense. A year ago, things started to improve for them as head coach Clark Lea promoted up Steve Gregory as a first time DC, and they ultimately finished the season allowing a respectable 22.8 points per game.