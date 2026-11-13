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Badgers firing on all cylinders ahead of visit from Ohio State
By Taylor Valentine,9 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 11: Forward Gavin Morrissey #7 of the Wisconsin Badgers shoots the puck during the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game between Wisconsin Badgers and Denver Pioneers on April 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.