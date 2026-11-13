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New wave of basketball alums tip off
By Jay Phillips,8 days ago
The 2026-27 college basketball season tipped off around the country Nov. 2 – 6, with several DeKalb alumni making their first appearances at the collegiate level. The 2026-27 season will feature some new faces for fans following DeKalb alums at the next level, with several big-name alums graduating from college after the 2025-26 season and one of DeKalb’s most talented recruiting classes entering the college ranks for this season.