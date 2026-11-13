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Gov. Moore & MD Department of Labor Announce $1.5-m Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program
By Mari Lou,8 days ago
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced a $1.5-million competitive grant initiative – the Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program – which is designed to help working parents looking for child care by increasing the number of licensed, home-based providers working in underserved neighborhoods and at unconventional hours. The Maryland Department of Labor will award grants of up to $250,000 to organizations with demonstrated expertise in guiding prospective child care providers through the process of establishing or expanding family child care facilities.
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