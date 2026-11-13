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Gooey Audio releases De-Esser effect plugin
7 days ago
Gooey Audio has announced the release of a new de-esser effect plugin that filters and compresses out sibilance to tame harsh consonants. A vocal de-esser removes harsh S and T sounds from voices. Our de-esser first isolates a frequency in the range of those tough consonants, then applies a compression, which then triggers on bursts of energy and, in turn, tames the harsh sounds of those nasty sibilances.