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Hamza Abdelkarim's father drops a surprise over his son's future with Barcelona
By Magdy Obaid,9 days ago
Reports linking Hamza with an exit from the Catalan club have sparked real concern for the player and those around him, not least because of his limited game time and the ferocious competition for places in the first team. The speculation suggests the Egyptian forward could leave the Blaugrana on a temporary basis in search of regular football and experience.