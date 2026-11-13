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Stuff the Stocking Donation Drive Collects Essential Items for Muscatine County Residents
By Tami Seitz,9 days ago
United Way Muscatine County and Senior Resources are teaming up to collect essential personal care and household items through their annual Stuff the Stocking donation drive, running November 9-20. The campaign aims to support individuals and senior citizens throughout the community by collecting everyday necessities. Some of the highest-demand items...