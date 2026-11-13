undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tare on AC Milan: “Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics. I never had the chance to speak to Cardinale; I didn’t want to go over certain people’s heads.”
8 days ago
"Until March/April we were always first or second, then we collapsed mentally because of other factors, including some outside the squad, that I don’t want to talk about. Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics." Tare is likely referring to the argument between Ibrahimovic and Allegri over the handling of some of the squad's big names, such as Pulisic and Leao.