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Richfield Has Until Mid-February to Decide on 10 Flock Cameras
By Cynthia Yi,8 days ago
Richfield Police Department — Department Behind Camera Program. Richfield is still paying about $30,000 a year for 10 Flock cameras, and the City Council has three ways to answer for the bill. It can keep the cameras and add protocols, look for another vendor, or shut the program down. The city has said it doesn't have the breakdown a renewal argument usually leans on: how many cases in each category the camera data actually helped.