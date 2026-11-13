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East Village Wellness Week wraps up this weekend
By Grieve,8 days ago
East Village Wellness Week, organized by the East Village Independent Merchants Association (EVIMA) and the Cooper Square Committee, concludes on Sunday. The neighborhood-wide event features discounts, specials, and events at participating East Village businesses. There's also a raffle featuring wellness-related prizes donated by local businesses, with proceeds benefiting the Cooper...