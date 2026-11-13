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Split council passes Tax Anticipation Note
By Lauren Monica,3 days ago
BENNETTSVILLE— Bennettsville City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday night where the passage of a tax anticipation note [TAN], or a short-term loan provided by a financial institution or tax preparation company against your expected federal, or sometimes state, tax refund was discussed and voted on. Council previously held a second reading on Ordinance 26-10-001 Tuesday, November 4. Bennettsville is looking to borrow approximately $1 million against the city’s tax return.
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