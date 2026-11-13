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Grandma’s Treasures brings Christmas magic to Bennettsville!
By Lauren Monica,3 days ago
BENNETTSVILLE— Bringing Christmas cheer, customers and community together, event coordinator Sarah Hyers of Grandma’s Treasures has invited some very special guests to visit Bennettsville this holiday season: Father, Brother and Sister Elf. The City of Bennettsville’s North Pole guests will arrive November 27, and through December 24, they will be visiting Bennettsville as part of a free community-wide Christmas promotion that is geared towards encouraging local shopping, support for small businesses, as well as spreading holiday cheer.
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