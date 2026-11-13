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SpaceX Flight 15: Morgan Stanley Calls Upcoming Starship Test One Of The Most ‘Significant Catalysts’ In Company’s 25-Year History
By Arnab Paul,8 days ago
SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Flight 15 mission from Starbase, Texas, with a 75-minute launch window opening at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday. Bloomberg reported that the two companies could make a merger announcement by December or early 2027. Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson has reportedly pledged to closely...