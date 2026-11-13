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Apple’s first HomeView update includes fixes for some serious security bugs.
By Stevie Bonifield,8 days ago
HomeView Software Version 27.2 patches issues that could have allowed unauthorized Bluetooth devices to pair without user interaction, or allowed a remote attacker to join iMessage group chats. The update also includes some core features for the new HomeView, like sound recognition, multiroom audio, and integration with Apple’s app ecosystem....