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Community Celebration for Veterans Day
7 days ago
On Sunday, November 8, the NAACP -Montgomery Co – Radford City – Floyd Co Branch presented its annual Veterans Day celebration at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Christiansburg, Virginia. Approximately 15 Veterans with close to one hundred guests attended. Mr. Samuel Bishop, retired Sergeant FC, U.S. Army and NAACP branch Veterans Committee opened the ceremony. The Posting of the Colors by the Christiansburg High School Corps of Cadets followed, (Jordyn Robinson, Benjamin Eckstein, Kyler Strong, Eric Galloway, Trey DeCosta & Laken Kennedy. The procession of area Veterans entered, and all were seated at the front of the church. The Black National Anthem was opening song.
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