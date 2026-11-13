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Make Your Voice Heard at MFU’s 2027 Legislative Drive-In in Helena
By About,4 days ago
Montana Farmers Union (MFU) is calling on members to make their voices heard at the Montana State Capitol during its biennial Legislative Drive-In on January 5 in Helena. The event provides an opportunity for family farmers and ranchers from across the state to come together and engage directly with legislators on the issues and concerns impacting Montana’s agriculture and rural communities.