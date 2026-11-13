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How Baldwin residents can give back this holiday season through local donations and volunteering
By Christina Arlotta,8 days ago
The holiday season is a time for giving, and even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference. Whether it’s donating warm clothing and toys, supporting local food drives and animal shelters, or reaching out to those spending the holidays alone, Baldwin residents have plenty of ways to spread a little extra holiday cheer.
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