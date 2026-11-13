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Election results: Mayor Sher has one-vote lead over Bazzani in Ukiah City Council race
By Justine Frederiksenudjjf@ukiahdj.com,8 days ago
The latest numbers released from the Mendocino County Elections Office had Ukiah Mayor Susan Sher only one vote ahead of challenger Robert Bazzani in the race for the third and final available seat. According to the count report uploaded Nov. 12, challenger John Strangio remained comfortably in the lead with...