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UW Range Specialist Partners with Wyoming Producers to Test Livestock GPS Tags as Tool for Detecting Predation Events
By About,8 days ago
A University of Wyoming Extension range specialist has partnered with producers in northwest Wyoming to test the use of GPS ear tags in tracking cattle movement and monitoring for predation events. In areas where ranchers regularly suffer losses to predators like grizzlies and wolves, certain movement and behavior patterns can...