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Win Tickets To Rodney Atkins
By Alayna Jaye,8 days ago
Win tickets to see Rodney Atkins at Shooting Star Casino on December 11th!. Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM)- Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will offer free admission on Friday, November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees as part of its annual Free Park Days, which encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy nature...