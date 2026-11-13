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RST Brings its D3O Essential Airbag Vest to the U.S., Powered by In&motion
By Slaw,7 days ago
BOISE, Idaho – RST, the British motorcycle apparel brand, today introduced the RST D3O Essential Airbag Vest to U.S. riders, powered by In&motion’s smart airbag system, designed to protect what a helmet can’t. Worn as a base layer under a compatible jacket or suit, the vest adds airbag protection for the chest, spine, neck, and abdomen without asking riders to replace the gear they already own. It is now available at authorized Western Power Sports (WPS) dealers across the U.S. at an MSRP of $399.99, with the In&motion In&box that powers it sold separately.