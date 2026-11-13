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Baldwin's Colin Heyward, 12, wins national MLB Pitch, Hit & Run championship with coach's support
By Joe Marano, Baldwin Little League coach,8 days ago
For years, Baldwin baseball coach Joe Marano saw something special in Colin Heyward. Marano had coached Colin alongside the boy’s father, Keith Heyward, since Colin was 4, watching him develop from a beginner learning the fundamentals into a talented, hardworking player. As Colin grew, Marano became convinced that he...