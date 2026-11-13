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Cedar Springs Brewing Company joins Restaurant Week festivities
By Nicole Stoner,9 days ago
Restaurant Week is back in Grand Rapids from November 6 through 14, celebrating local restaurants and their diverse menus. This year, members of the public can visit restaurantweekgr.com, where they can register a digital pass to bookmark into their phone's web browser. Participants can check into participating restaurants, access their menus, and cast their votes for select categories. Participating restaurants also have tiered menu pricing options, providing additional dining options to patrons.
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