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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
9 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man for driving while suspended on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street after a disturbance was called in. During the investigation, officers found that the 32-year-old man from Yoncalla was suspended at the criminal level and had driven from the 100 block of Rifle Range Road to the downtown location. The man was taken into custody without incident and was transported to corrections. Bail was set at $6,250.