undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Three things to know about the deadly disease
By Christina Arlotta,8 days ago
Although lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it remains the nation’s leading cause of cancer-related deaths. November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month, an opportunity to further learn about the disease and its risk factors. In October, than 1,000 Long Islanders gathered at Eisenhower Park for the American Lung Association’s 2026 LUNG FORCE walk, raising $160,000 to support lung cancer research and patient programs. Additional donations are being accepted through Nov. 30 at LUNGFORCE.org/longisland.