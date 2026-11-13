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CRASH BLOCKS FREEWAY ON-RAMP FOR OVER FOUR HOURS
9 days ago
A crash blocked a freeway on ramp for over four hours on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said just after 9:20 a.m. troopers responded to the Interstate 5 southbound on ramp at the Exit 129 interchange where a commercial motor vehicle had crashed. The investigation indicated that speed and lane use were factors in the accident. Oregon Department of Transportation property was damaged, and ODOT personnel responded to the scene. The driver, a Sutherlin man, had minor injuries.
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