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As EU grapples with fierce AI competition, summit overshadowed by elusive Ukraine-Russia peace deal
By William HILDERBRANDTGeorge Shantzek,8 days ago
As EU leaders meet for an AI summit in Dublin, largely overshadowed by Russia's war on Ukraine, William Hilderbrandt is pleased to welcome Fabrice Pothier, CEO of Rasmussen Global. On AI, Pothier points to Europe's limited computing capacity, estimating that it barely represents "5% of what's available out there." Despite the EU's wealth of researchers and expertise, he warns that Europe is struggling to turn these resources into "real technological and industrial scale." Now, turning to the war in Ukraine, Pothier argues that European governments should focus less on "whether they have a place at the table" and more on "making Ukraine's hands stronger," particularly by providing additional air defence interceptors.