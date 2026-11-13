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Young Guardians Player Will Likely Be Playing For His Job In 2027
By Jimmy Swartz,8 days ago
Brayan Rocchio has been Cleveland’s starting shortstop for most of the last three seasons, and his glove has never been the problem. His bat is another story. The 25 year old just put together the best season of his career at the plate, but it still was not enough to quiet the questions about whether he is the long-term answer at the position. The Guardians are suddenly loaded with middle infield talent, and Rocchio’s name is already popping up as a possible trade chip this winter.
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